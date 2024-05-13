Climeworks commissions world's largest carbon dioxide filtration plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Climeworks, the world's leading developer of decarbonization solutions, has inaugurated the world's largest plant, "Mammoth," in Iceland, designed for filtering carbon dioxide from the air, Trend reports.

With 12 modular containers dedicated to carbon dioxide processing, the plant plans to operationalize an additional 60 modules by the end of 2024.

“Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology holds significant potential in combating climate change by removing greenhouse gases from accumulated emissions in the atmosphere. The process involves air passing through a specialized filter capable of absorbing carbon dioxide. Once the filter reaches capacity, it is heated to 100 degrees Celsius to release the captured carbon dioxide. To prevent any leakage back into the atmosphere, the plant securely stores the carbon dioxide in basalt rock formations. Subsequently, the carbon dioxide is mixed with water and buried underground, where it solidifies into rock,” the Climeworks experts explained.

Another comparable facility is slated for construction in the near future, ensuring that both plants collectively process at least one million tons of carbon dioxide annually.

To note, Climeworks' clientele includes major global entities like JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Stripe, and Shopify.

