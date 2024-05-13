Digital dev't needs dedicated space in education - ICESCO Director General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Providing dedicated space for digital development within education is essential, Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salim M. AlMalik said during the opening ceremony of the organization's 2nd Ministerial Conference on PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment), Trend reports.

He noted that there is a strong connection between the current education system and society.

“The significance of the PISA assessment system remains unchanged.

While integrating digital advancements into education is imperative, concerns arise regarding student distraction through digital devices.

Knowledge and skill enhancement, especially in disadvantaged areas, is ICESCO's primary focus. Our efforts are being positively influenced by the growing importance of artificial intelligence. In order to ensure the future success of our youth, education is placing a strong emphasis on digital literacy promotion," he said

To note, the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, is hosting the 2nd ICESCO Ministerial Conference on PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment).

The international conference, organized by the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Institute of Education in partnership with ICESCO and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), centers on "PISA 2022 results: global and regional trends."

Over 40 delegates hailing from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Latvia, Nigeria, Malaysia, Morocco, Brunei, Lebanon, the Sultanate of Oman, the Gambia, and various other nations are actively engaging in the conference.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel