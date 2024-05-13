Food production and exports in Azerbaijan reach historic levels - FSAA's official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The food security reforms implemented in Azerbaijan in the last several years have opened up new avenues for the distribution of safer food items to the public and their extensive export, head of the Information Support and Innovative Solutions Department of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (FSAA), Mansur Piriyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the press conference dedicated to Caspian Agro and the 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition, InterFood Azerbaijan.

“Our nation has set new records for the production and export of several food goods, and the export of many more has also increased. Several types of seafood, wool, leather, and farmed caviar can now be exported to the European Union. Authorization was acquired to resume exporting horses to Kazakhstan, and food eggs to the Russian Federation. We also succeeded in making it easier to export hazelnuts to the EU and chicken and other poultry products to China,” he said.

Piriev noted that this was possible because entities operating in the food sector have adapted their activities to international standards and improved the safety and quality of products. The Agency provides methodological support to entrepreneurs in this direction.

He added that an innovation corner of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan will also be presented to the attention of participants at the exhibition.

“Exhibition attendees can apply for and receive thorough information on any food safety problems of interest,” Piriyev said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel