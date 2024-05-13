Azerbaijani parliament's plenary to moot draft law on student swap with Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The draft law "On the approval of the protocol on amendments to the agreement between the Ministries of Education and Science of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on cooperation in the field of education dated April 3, 2017" will be discussed at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, chairman of the parliament's committee on science and education Bakhtiyar Aliyev said during the committee's meeting, Trend reports.

He emphasized that the development of the aforementioned protocol adhered to the 7th article of the agreement on cooperation in the field of education between the two countries, signed in Baku on March 11 of this year.

The changes provided for in the protocol include replacing the words "Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan," "Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan," and "cooperation in the field of education" with the words "Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan," "Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan," and "cooperation in the field of science and higher education" in the title and text of the agreement.

In addition, a new version presents several articles of the agreement.

The protocol also solidifies the development of cooperation between the parties in the field of higher education in Azerbaijan and in the field of higher and postgraduate education in Kazakhstan on the basis of equality and mutual benefit in accordance with the national legislation of the states.

This cooperation envisages exchanging students, faculty, and researchers based on agreements between interested scientific and higher education institutions of the parties, mutual participation of students in various conferences and forums, exchange of periodicals, information on various aspects of the education sphere, accreditation procedures, academic degrees and titles, and document recognition procedures.

Members of the committee, Etibar Aliyev, Jeyhun Mammadov, Mushfig Mammadli, Anar Iskandarov, Agiya Nakhchivanli, and Parvin Karimzade, discussed the significance of the proposed changes in terms of strengthening cooperation in the field of science and education, sharing experiences, and also sharing their opinions on the development of education in Azerbaijan and integration processes in the Turkic world.

The head of the social legislation department at the parliament's apparatus, Kamala Azimova, voiced the department's positive conclusion on the draft.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parliament's plenary session recommended discussing the draft law.

