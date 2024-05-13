Azerbaijan seeks to gain Latvia's agricultural know-how - deputy economy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Azerbaijan is interested in gaining knowledge from Latvia in the agricultural and other economic fields that could be developed in the liberated areas, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov said at the Azerbaijan-Latvia Business Forum, Trend reports.

“In Latvia, 30 percent of the land is allocated for agricultural development. We are keen on adopting this approach as we aim to incorporate Azerbaijan's newly liberated territories into the agricultural cycle,” Mammadov said.

He brought out the fact that 48 Latvian businesses are active in Azerbaijan at the moment, with a heavy emphasis on the agricultural sector.

During the business forum, Raivis Kronbergs, State Secretary of the Latvian Ministry of Agriculture, highlighted that Latvia is already exporting dairy and fish products to Azerbaijan and aims to expand cooperation in these areas.

“We want to sign a memorandum of cooperation, which will broaden the base for cooperation,” Kronbergs emphasized.

Executive Director of the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said he would like to participate in the upcoming Riga Food 2024 exhibition this year.

