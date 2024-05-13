Italy keen on expanding co-op with Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 13. Italy is keen on increasing collaboration with the Central Asian region as a whole, especially with Kyrgyzstan, said Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of the Lower House of the Parliament of Italy, Edmondo Cirielli, Trend reports.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zheenbek Kulubaev. Cirielli also highlighted that expanding trade and economic ties is a priority, as evidenced by the presence of Italian business association leaders in the delegation accompanying him.

Meanwhile, Kulubaev expressed interest in expanding cooperation in areas such as trade and investment. He emphasized the need for high-level visits between the two countries.

The parties also discussed the international agenda, as well as the cooperation between the two countries within international organizations, including the UN. They particularly focused on advancing a joint initiative on sustainable mountain development and hosting the Global Mountain Summit in Bishkek in 2027.

Deputy Foreign Minister Cirielli arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in Kyrgyz-Italian inter-ministerial consultations.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the trade turnover between the countries amounted to $18.683 million from January through February 2024, which is 2.1 times more than $8.714 million during the corresponding months of 2023.