Azerbaijan to approve protocol on student exchange with Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. A protocol on student exchange between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will be approved, Trend reports via the relevant draft law of Azerbaijan.

The draft law "On the approval of the protocol on amendments to the agreement between the Ministries of Education and Science of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan on cooperation in the field of education dated April 3, 2017" entails the annual exchange of an equal number of students between the two countries for bachelor's programs (three students), master's programs (five students), Ph.D. programs (two students), basic (undergraduate) medical education programs, and residency programs (two students).

According to the draft, the Azerbaijani side will organize the training of three students in the group of technical and technological specialties (bachelor's degree - one, master's degree - one, doctoral degree - 1), three students in the group of humanitarian and social specialties (bachelor's degree - one, master's degree - one, doctoral degree - one), three students in the group of economic and managerial specialties (bachelor's degree - one, master's degree - two), one person in the group of natural sciences specialties (master's degree), in the group of basic (undergraduate) medical education specialties and in specialties for which training of specialist doctors in residency is carried out - two students.

The Kazakh side will organize training in the fields of information and communication technologies, mechanical engineering, processing, and construction industries - five students (bachelor's degree - one, master's degree - three, doctoral degree - one), agriculture and bio resources, arts and humanities, social sciences, journalism and information, business, management, and law - five students (bachelor's degree - two, master's degree - two, Ph.D. degree - one), healthcare and social security specialties (medicine) - two students (continuous integrated medical education program (six years) and residency (up to five years).

The draft law was discussed today at a meeting of the Committee of the Parliament of Azerbaijan on Science and Education.

To note, the mentioned protocol was signed on March 11 of this year by the Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, Emin Amrullayev, and his Kazakh counterpart, Sayasat Nurbek.

