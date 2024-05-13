Azerbaijan's Land Forces hold pentathlon competitions among servicemen (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Under the training plan for 2024, the Land Forces of the Azerbaijani army hold a military pentathlon championship among the subordinate servicemen, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

The competition opened with commemorating the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and shehids (martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Participants were wished success and reminded that such competitions test servicemen's physical and mental endurance and identify strong teams.

The purpose of conducting the competition and safety rules were delivered to the participants, after which the servicemen from various types of troops and formations competed in individual and team championships.

Servicemen competed in obstacle courses, shooting, grenade launching, an 8-kilometer cross, and swimming races.

According to the final results, the winners were awarded diplomas, cups, and medals.

