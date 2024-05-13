Uzbekistan to supply water to Kazakhstan during irrigation season

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 13. Uzbekistan will supply 922 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan, which will flow through the Dostyk interstate canal during the irrigation season, Trend reports.

The Interstate Coordination Water Commission, which includes Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, reached the corresponding agreement during its 86th meeting.

The meeting also approved the forecast schedule for the Naryn-Syr Darya cascade of reservoirs' operation through September 30 of this year.

Separately, the meeting participants discussed the work within the framework of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, which Kazakhstan has chaired since the start of the year.

The meeting also noted the development of a draft agreement "On the creation of a mechanism for water and energy cooperation between the countries of Central Asia."

"Our top priority is flood water collection. It goes to the Caspian Sea, Balkhash, Kamysh-Samar lakes, Ulytau, Kyzylorda lakes, etc. However, southern regions need water. And water diplomacy is crucial," said the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan Nurzhan Nurzhigitov.

In conclusion, the parties reached an agreement to hold the next meeting of the Interstate Coordination Water Commission in September this year in Turkmenistan.