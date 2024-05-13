Doctrine of Iran's nuclear program remains unchanged - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. There have been and are no changes in Iran's doctrine regarding its nuclear program, the spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanani said during the press conference in Tehran on May 13, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran's position on weapons of mass destruction has been officially stated many times. Weapons of mass destruction are considered a threat to humanity. There is no place for these weapons in Iran's military defense doctrine.

Praising the visit of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi to Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed hope that Iran's constructive cooperation with the agency will continue, taking into account the IAEA's principle of neutrality.

“Negotiations between Iran and the Agency to resolve outstanding issues are ongoing. During Grossi's visit to Iran, the two sides agreed to continue consultations. There is progress in the cooperation between the two sides, and the IAEA Director General is taking steps on technical issues. However, if there are political objectives, technical issues go aside and cease,” he said.

The 3-day 1st International Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology was held in Iran's Isfahan on May 6–8. The conference was attended by high-ranking Iranian officials. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi also visited Iran to participate in the conference.

To note, the IAEA and Iran reached an agreement in March last year (2023) and stated the terms of the agreement. According to the agreement, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Convention (NPT) and protection (safeguards), and the parties are to cooperate on allegations of the existence of enriched uranium substances in connection with Iran's nuclear program.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel