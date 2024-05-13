Baku hosts international seismological conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Baku hosts the "Innovations in Seismic Hazard and Outcomes of Modern Engineering Practices in the Caucasus" international conference organized by the Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Trend reports.

The conference is attended by representatives of ANAS leadership, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, as well as about 30 world-famous seismologists and specialists from foreign countries.

Recent Caucasus seismic data collection and analysis, modern building code concepts, earthquake catalog upgrades, seismic techniques, hazard assessment criteria, and more topics will be covered at the conference.



The three-day event runs from May 13 through 15.

