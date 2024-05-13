Helping small island states is our moral duty - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. We understand that for some countries climate change is a problem, but for some countries it’s a matter of their existence. We clearly understand it. Helping small island states for us is something, which we consider as our moral duty, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Tofiga Falani, Governor-General of Tuvalu, Siaosi ‘Ofakivahafolau Sovaleni Hu’akavameiliku, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Tonga and Frederick Audley Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Trend reports.

“We can promise you that the issue of small island states and their support, their protection will be in the center of discussions. We as the president of COP29 will bring it to the spotlight. We are suggesting and also lead consultations with other small island states to convene meeting of high-level representatives during COP29. And also we are already discussing with some partners what can be a practical and financial contribution to support small island states,” noted the head of state.