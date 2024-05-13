US continues to believe that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is possible - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The US continues to believe that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is possible, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a briefing, Trend reports.

“We continue to believe that peace is possible. It is something that the secretary and others continue to remain deeply engaged on. I don't have any updates on the negotiations between the parties. But we will continue to support this process,” he said.

Almaty hosted negotiations between Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia on May 10-11.

The ministers expressed satisfaction with the progress made on delimitation and the agreements reached in this regard. They, along with their respective delegations, continued discussions on the provisions of the draft bilateral Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both parties agreed to persist in negotiations concerning unresolved issues where differences still persist.