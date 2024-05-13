Azerbaijani railroads holding safety week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is holding Safety Week on May 13–19 to raise public awareness regarding issues of safe transportation of passengers and cargo, Trend reports.

“Our utmost priority and unwavering dedication are to ensuring safety. We want Azerbaijan's railroads to be consistently safe. Between May 13 and May 19, we will highlight the usual steps taken by Azerbaijani Railways to guarantee traffic safety and ask everyone to follow the norms of the road," the information notes.

The information also includes the number of centers (1822) that may be used to report any danger to the safety of Azerbaijan's railroads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel