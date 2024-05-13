Kazakhstan to host SCO Ministerial Council meeting

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 13. Kazakhstan will host a regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aybek Smadiarov said during a briefing, Trend reports.

“The next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO member states will convene in Astana on May 21, 2024, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister-Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu,” Smadiarov said.

He emphasized that the event will be attended by the heads of foreign ministries of the SCO member states, the SCO Secretary-General, and the director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (SCO-RATS).

“The meeting aims to review the preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member states, scheduled for this year in Astana. Delegation heads will discuss the international and regional landscape, security concerns, and the enhancement of SCO cooperation across political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian domains,” he noted.

As per the spokesperson, the meeting is set to finalize the signing of several decisions on the forthcoming summit's conclusive documents within the organization.

