Transit of Iranian gas to Eastern Europe via Türkiye possible - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Iranian gas transit to Eastern European countries is possible through Türkiye, Director General of the Department of Mediterranean and Eastern Europe of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Mahmoud Heidari said during the 23rd International Exhibition of Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemicals, Trend reports.

According to him, Türkiye is interested in buying additional gas from Iran. Besides, this country has great opportunities for gas transit.

"Eastern European countries are mainly gas consumers. Iran is also one of the main countries with oil and gas reserves in the world and can actively participate in gas supply to these countries. Of course, if there is the political will of these countries, the issues related to the sanctions against Iran will be lifted,'' he said.

To note, the 4-day 23rd International Exhibition of Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemicals kicked off in Tehran on May 8. The exhibition was attended by 1,700 local companies and 250 foreign companies.

Meanwhile, Iran is considered the second-largest gas reserve country in the world, with approximately 34 trillion cubic meters of gas reserves. Presently, a total of 22 gas fields are operating in Iran.

