Iran, India sign Chabahar port management agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Iran and India have signed a long-term agreement on the modernization and operation of the Shahid Beheshti Port terminal at Chabahar, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash said, Trend reports.

“This agreement will be a new start for the development of trade between the two countries. Due to the Chabahar port, India will get access to Afghanistan, Central Asia, Armenia, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Syria, and Russia, which is one of the most important advantages of the project,” he said.

To note, Chabahar Port is located in southeastern Iran.

Meanwhile, India had earlier announced its intention to invest about $500 million in the development of the port and set up a separate terminal there.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel