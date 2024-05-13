Sewing enterprise in Tajikistan's Khujand set to resume operations

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 13. Zinat sewing enterprise in Tajikistan's Khujand region is set to resume operations in the latter half of this year, Trend reports.

As announced by the company's management, the facility has undergone modernization in collaboration with the BTK Group Russian Company. The enterprise's focus remains on the production of textile products, with the final stages of installation currently underway.

Established in 1929, the sewing enterprise was transformed into a Zinat company in 1995. It specialized in the manufacturing of men's and children's shirts, women's and children's dresses, bedding and underwear, men's trousers, children's apparel, and various other textile products.

According to Tajikistan's National Statistical Agency, industrial production in Tajikistan in 2023, including that of private entrepreneurs, totaled 46.815 billion somoni ($4.279 billion), which is a 12 percent increase compared to 2022 at comparable prices.

Tajikistan's ongoing industrialization strategy for 2022–2026, named the Years of Industrial Development, aims to increase industrial output by 2.5 times within five years. The strategy sets a target of reaching 95 billion somoni ($9.3 billion) by 2026, compared to 39 billion somoni ($3.7 billion) in 2021, and includes plans to establish over 870 new industrial enterprises.