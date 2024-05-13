Azerbaijani, Ukrainian FMs discuss strategic partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. On May 13, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The heads of the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Ukraine discussed the strategic partnership of the countries.

The parties also discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in various fields, including transport, energy and humanitarian ones.

It was noted that relations between the two countries and our peoples are based on historical foundations and are constantly developing on the basis of the norms and principles of international law, including respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Ukrainian side emphasized the importance for its country of the humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine and expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan.

Along with this, an exchange of views took place on other issues of bilateral and regional cooperation of mutual interest.