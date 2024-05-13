Iran's power generation potential grows

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Iran's power generation potential has increased to 93,024,000 megawatts due to the connection of the 2nd gas-fired unit of the Torbat-e-Heydarieh thermal power plant in Khorasan Razavi province, located in northeastern Iran, to the country's power grid, a representative of Iran's Thermal Power Production Company (TPPH) Hadi Modaqqeq said, Trend reports.

According to him, since the current Iranian government came to power (the current Iranian government has been in power since August 2021), 9,147 megawatts have been added to the production potential of the country's TPPH. This was achieved by connecting 47 new power units to the country's electricity grid.

Modaqqeq added that with the inclusion of the mentioned number of units, the production potential of thermal power plants in Iran has increased to 75,767 megawatts. Presently, 629 units at 145 thermal power plants in the country provide 94 percent of Iran's electricity needs.

The official noted that currently, 35,795 megawatts of the production potential of the country's thermal power plants belong to combined-cycle units, 24,202 megawatts to gas-fired units, and 15,829 megawatts to steam-fired units.

To note, the production potential of Iran's hydropower plants is 12,144 megawatts, the production potential of retail power plants is 2,485 megawatts, the production potential of renewable power plants is 1,141 megawatts, the production potential of the Bushehr nuclear power plant is 1,020 megawatts, and the production potential of diesel plants is 408 megawatts.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel