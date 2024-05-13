Azerbaijan honored to be host nation for COP29 - deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. It is a great honor for Azerbaijan to host COP29, Deputy Foreign Minister, Lead Negotiator of the event Yalchin Rafiyev said during a Training Workshop on Building confidence and capacity in the preparation of Biennial Transparency Reports under Azerbaijan's COP29 chairmanship, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan's choice to host COP29 stems from our deep conviction in the potency of international collaboration to tackle complex global challenges. Being chosen as the host nation for COP29 is a privilege we hold in high regard, coupled with a profound sense of responsibility. Understanding the interwoven complexities of climate challenges, we firmly believe that through fostering global cooperation and dialogue, we can collaboratively forge impactful solutions,” he stressed.

Will be updated