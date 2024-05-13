US will not allow Iran to have nuclear weapon - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The US will not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a briefing, Trend reports.

“President Biden and Secretary Blinken will not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. We continue to assess, though, that Iran is not currently undertaking the key activities that would be necessary to produce a testable nuclear device. And we don't believe that the Supreme Leader has yet made a decision to resume the weaponization program that we judge Iran suspended or stopped at the end of 2003. But again, we will not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency and Iran reached an agreement in March 2023 and stated the terms of the agreement. According to the agreement, Iran's cooperation with the IAEA is within the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Convention (NPT) and protection (safeguards), and the parties are to cooperate on allegations of the existence of enriched uranium substances in connection with Iran's nuclear program.