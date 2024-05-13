Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan to weigh promising strategies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The executive committee of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) is set to hold a regular meeting today, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The meeting will be held in the administrative building of the organization.

The agenda includes four significant Azerbaijani football issues. The AFFA development strategy debate will be split into two parts, concentrating on goals and strategy.

Team expansion and the 2024–2025 foreign player limit will be discussed in the Azerbaijan Premier League. The agenda will also shed light on 2024 AFFA budget discussions.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 15:00 (GMT+4).

