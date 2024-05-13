Baku hosts workshop on preparation of transparency reports (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. A training workshop on building confidence and capacity in the preparation of Biennial Transparency Reports within Azerbaijan's chairmanship at COP29 has opened in Baku, Trend reports.

The workshop will hear speeches from the chief negotiator of COP29, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Umayra Taghiyeva, Director of the UN Climate Secretariat Reporting Office Donald Cooper, UNDP portfolio coordinator on climate change in the Europe and Central Asia region Nuri Ozbagdatli, and others.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. The COP28 plenary meeting in Dubai on December 11 last year made this decision. Baku will become the world's center, receiving about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. The COP takes place annually, unless the parties agree otherwise. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel