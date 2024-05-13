Azerbaijan gearing up minimum hourly wage proposals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Proposals are being prepared regarding the minimum hourly wage in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the "Action Plan of the Working Group on Labor Market of the Business Environment and International Ratings Commission for 2024".

Thus, the group is working on preparing and presenting proposals to replace the monthly minimum wage with an hourly minimum wage.

Additionally, the group has been tasked with preparing and presenting relevant proposals to increase the minimum wage.

The group's activity plan also includes improvements related to considering the social situation in the concept of the minimum wage.

To note, the average monthly nominal wage of employees in Azerbaijan grew by 10.8 percent from January through February 2024 compared to the same period last year and amounted to 946.8 manat ($556.9).

Earnings in the oil and gas sector were 3,438 manat ($2,022), while in the non-oil and gas sector they were 899.7 manat ($529.2). Employee salaries in governmental entities totaled 901.8 manat ($530.4), while private enterprises paid 996.5 manat ($586).

