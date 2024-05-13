Chinese company may construct toll road in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. Chinese Hunan Industrial Equipment Installation Co., Ltd. may construct a toll road with a length of 171 kilometers in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between governor of Surkhandarya region Ulugbek Kasimov and the delegation of Chinese Hunan Industrial Equipment Installation Co., Ltd.

The sides discussed the project of construction of a toll road with a length of 171 kilometers with all modern conditions and amenities parallel to the highway M41 Bishkek-Dushanbe-Termiz.

During the meeting, both parties noted the environmental and economic aspects of road construction, in particular, the issues of minimizing the displacement of settlements and trees, as well as minimizing the impact of the project on nature.

The participants decided to work together to improve the project with the involvement of experts.

Meanwhile, Sojitz (a Japanese company) and Ronesans (a Turkish company) plan on participating in projects on the construction of toll roads in Uzbekistan.

The sides discussed the matter of cooperation in the implementation of public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the transport sector.