“Songs of Ashygs in new sound” presented in Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. On May 13, the 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, concluded in the city of Lachin, Trend reports.

At the concert themed “Songs of the Ashygs in a new sound,” people’s artists Aygun Kazimova, Nazperi Dostaliyeva, Tunzalya Agayeva, honored artists Ekhtiram Huseynov, Lala Mamedova, Elnara Abdullayeva and others sang in duets with famous Ashygs.

The festival ended with the song “Whole Azerbaijan” performed by all the participants.

On May 11, the 7th Kharibulbul International Music Festival kicked off in Shusha.