New checkpoint for delivery of humanitarian aid opened in northern part of Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. In agreement with the United States, a new Western Erez checkpoint has been opened in the northern part of the enclave to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the press service of the Israeli army (IDF) says, Trend reports.

"On Sunday, on behalf of the Israeli government and in agreement with the US administration, the Western Erez checkpoint was opened in the north of the Gaza Strip to deliver humanitarian aid to residents of the Gaza Strip," the report says.

It is noted that the checkpoint was opened “as part of efforts to expand aid delivery routes, in particular north of the Gaza Strip.”