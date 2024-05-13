2nd ICESCO Ministerial Conference on PISA kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The 2nd ICESCO Ministerial Conference on PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

"Overview of PISA 2022 results: global and regional trends" is the theme of the international conference organized by the Institute of Education, the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

The event has brought together over 40 representatives from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, UAE, Bahrain, Latvia, Nigeria, Malaysia, Morocco, Brunei, Lebanon, Oman, Gambia, and other countries.

The goal of the conference is to identify key points and best practices that can be used to adapt countries' assessment frameworks to their unique educational landscapes, and to develop more effective, relevant assessment systems.

The conference is currently carrying on its activities.

