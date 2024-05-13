Armenia needs to learn from history, avoid manipulation by arms suppliers - former Turkish general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Armenia should heed history's lessons and refrain from becoming entangled in the agendas of those who supply it with arms, former military attaché of Türkiye in Azerbaijan, reserve general Yucel Karauz told Trend.

According to him, Armenia is being armed by a number of countries, primarily France, Greece, and India.

“Azerbaijan consistently advocates for the establishment of peace and stability in the region.

The mentioned countries are actively involved in maintaining peace in the South Caucasus. Besides obstructing the realization of the Zangezur corridor, they are fostering a revanchist sentiment in Armenia against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity. Concurrently, elements within Armenian society's opposition express disdain for peace, releasing perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide onto the streets. Armenia has always had support and has never acted independently.

Presently, Armenia's only option is to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan. However, France, Greece, India, and certain Western entities are prolonging Armenia's delay in signing the agreement for their interests.

All parties must prioritize and contribute to the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Armenia should learn from historical lessons and avoid becoming a pawn in the West's game, facilitated by those who supply it with arms. Failure to heed these lessons will result in Azerbaijan bearing no responsibility for the consequences,” he added.

