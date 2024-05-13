Uzbekistan plans to stretch out international bus routes

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. Uzbekistan plans to open 10 new international bus routes, Trend reports.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the new bus routes will operate:

To Kyrgyzstan on Samarkand - Bishkek, Bukhara - Bishkek routes;

To Kazakhstan on Bukhara - Astana, Samarkand - Turkestan, Bukhara - Turkestan, Shakhrisabz - Turkestan routes;

To Tajikistan on Samarkand - Dushanbe, Bukhara - Dushanbe routes;

To Russia on Tashkent - Ufa, Tashkent - Krasnodar routes.

Currently, 196 buses from 32 Uzbek and foreign carriers operate on 37 routes to Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

In addition, Uzbekistan carried 173,000 passengers on international bus routes from January through April 2024. This figure has increased by 15 percent compared to the same period last year.