Kharibulbul festival, launched in Azerbaijan's Shusha, continues in Lachin (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The VII International Music Festival Kharibulbul, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, which started in Shusha, continued on May 13 in Lachin with the concert program "Selefler ve xelefler" (Predecessors and successors), Trend reports.

The festival gathered participants and guests around the Hakari River. In one of the most picturesque places of Lachin city, the guests were presented with the project "Selefler və xelefler", based on the national and spiritual heritage of the Azerbaijani people, the values of passing traditions from parents to children, and the and the love and commitment of the younger generation to national values.

The concert program featured joint performances of famous Azerbaijani masters of the arts with their children and pupils continuing their art. The project was realized based on the traditions of preserving the values of national music and culture.

