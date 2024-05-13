Azerbaijan's liberated Gubadli sees start of recovery of its villages (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The restoration of Azerbaijan's Mahruzlu and Zilanly villages, Gubadli district, has begun, Trend reports.

The earthwork for the houses has been finished, the foundations have been dug, and the concrete pouring is proceeding according to the two villages' master plans.

Mahruzlu is located 19 kilometers away from the district center.

The total projected area of ​​the village is 197 hectares.

The first stage involves building 190 houses on 40.27 hectares and relocating 836 people. The village will have a school, kindergarten, administrative building, multifunctional building, market complex, public club, sports and leisure center, medical center, ceremonial hall, and teahouse.

Zilanly is located 20 kilometers away from the district center, and its total area is 180.04 hectares.

In the first stage, it's planned to construct 193 houses on an area of ​​43.5 hectares and resettle 926 people.

This village will also have a school, kindergarten, public club, family health and sports centers, as well as an administrative building.

The houses to be built in both villages will have two, three, four, and five rooms.

It's also planned to complete the construction of the villages in the first phase by the end of this year and carry out the first resettlement of the population into the houses under construction.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Up to date, the former IDPs have returned to Lachin and Fuzuli cities, the villages of Talish (Aghdara district), Aghali (Zangilan district), Zabukh, and Sus (Lachin district), as well as Shusha city.

