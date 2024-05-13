Location of Turkish-Azerbaijani University chosen - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The location of the Turkish-Azerbaijani University has been chosen, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev told reporters on the sidelines of the 2nd ICESCO Ministerial Conference on PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) in Baku on May 13, Trend reports.

The minister noted that information about this will be provided soon.

“The work related to the educational building has been completed. The university rector hasn't yet been appointed,” he added.

Will be updated