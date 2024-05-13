Iran ready to fulfill its commitments if JCPOA counterparties take practical steps - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Iran is also ready to fulfill its obligations if the counterparties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) (the US, France, UK, France, Russia, China, and Germany) will take practical steps regarding Iran's nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 3rd Forum of Iran-Arab Dialogue on Cooperation and Mutual Understanding held in Tehran on May 12.

According to him, Iran has repeatedly stated in discussions on lifting sanctions that if the sides agree to return to the 2015 agreement, Iran is also ready to fulfill it.

"These days coincided with the US withdrawal from the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) 15 reports, Iran is fully committed to its obligations. Even in reciprocal steps, when European countries did not take practical steps, Iran applied a new strategy after a year of patient behavior. The current Iranian government (the current Iranian government has been in power since August 2021) has not made the country's politics and economy dependent on the comprehensive cooperative action plan," he noted.

The Iranian minister stated that Iran is always ready to continue diplomacy and discussions to lift the sanctions imposed on the country and implement the JCPOA in a way that safeguards the interests of the Iranian people and urges all opposing sides to take constructive steps in this regard.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

Based on the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel