BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the appointment of judges of a number of courts of first instance and changing the positions of judges of some courts of first instance, Trend reports.

According to the decree, Tural Alakbarov was relieved of his post as judge of the Goranboy District Court and appointed judge and chairman of the Khojaly District Court.