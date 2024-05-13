OSCE hails delimitation of Armenian-Azerbaijani borders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The OSCE welcomes the process of delimiting the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and stands for constructive negotiations, the organization's current chairman, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg said at a press conference in Yerevan on May 13, Trend reports.

“We support the process of delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The negotiation process must take place under conditions of trust, on equal grounds. The conflict, which has been going on for decades and causing suffering, can be brought to an end,” he added.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (Armenia) - Baganys Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashagy Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan), and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gyzylhajily (Azerbaijan) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

