Armenians need to forsake revanchism and hatred - Azerbaijani People's Artist (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The Baku Network expert platform has aired the next episode of the Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov analytical video project, Trend reports.

A chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers Union, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, holder of the Shohrat and Sharaf orders, professor, corresponding member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, UNESCO's Artists for Peace, winner of the 2019 Aga Khan Music Awards Firangiz Alizade joined the program as a guest.

When considering Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization, Alizade highlighted Azerbaijani considerations for future generations.

“What will we leave future generations? This seems overlooked by Armenians. What will their descendants inherit? Hatred and revenge? They should put these feelings aside. We must take this road if we love our children and grandchildren,” she said.

The people's artist believes that it is necessary to find common ground.

“The significance of intellectual unity is something I've always stressed. There were in fact a number of meetings—three or four, to be exact. It became awkward for them to continue meeting together after they saw improvements, so they stopped doing so. It is unfortunate,” she said.