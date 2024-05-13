Vice Premier of China's State Council to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 13. Vice Premier of the State Council of China Liu Guozhong will pay a visit to Kazakhstan, Kazakh Foreign Ministry Spokesman Aybek Smadiarov said during a briefing, Trend reports.

“From May 15-17, 2024, Vice Premier of the State Council of China, Liu Guozhong, will visit Kazakhstan at the invitation of the Kazakh government. The primary aim of the visit is to bolster intergovernmental relations and explore the present status and future prospects of bilateral trade and economic cooperation,” Smadiarov said.

According to him, bilateral meetings are scheduled during the visit with the government of Kazakhstan and with the heads of a number of regions of the country.

“Special focus will be given during the discussions to enhancing collaboration in agriculture, particularly on boosting exports of Kazakh products and advancing joint projects in the agro-industrial sector,” the spokesman added.

