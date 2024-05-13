Azerbaijani parliament hosts meeting with European MP (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The head of the delegation in the European Union-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, Tural Ganjaliyev, and delegation member Sevil Mikayilova have met with European Parliament member Javier Nart, a source in the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

The parties discussed the processes taking place in the South Caucasus and European region, as well as the role and significance of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening regional and international cooperation.

"During the conversation, there was an exchange of views on the work done in the field of demarcation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, negotiations on establishing peace in the region, and serious damage to the peace process in the region caused by the approach based on double standards from Western circles.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting," the source added.

