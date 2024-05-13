Cargo transportation by air in Kyrgyzstan skyrockets

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 13. Cargo transportation by air significantly increased in Kyrgyzstan in the first quarter of this year, Trend reports.

According to data from Kyrgyzstan’s State Statistical Committee, 4,300 tons of cargo were transported from January through March 2024, a 43-fold increase compared to 100 tons in the corresponding months of 2023.

The total cargo turnover for air transport reached 72.3 million ton-kilometers, rising by 19.5 times over January–March 2023 figures (3.7 million ton-kilometers).

In total, cargo transportation in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 11.947 million tons from January through March 2024, which is an increase of nearly 600,000 tons, or 4.8 percent, compared to the same period in 2023 (11.396 million tons).

The majority of the transported goods, totaling 9.792 million tons, were carried by automobile transport. Railway transportation accounted for 1.982 million tons, and pipeline transportation for 168,200 tons.

Cargo turnover for all transportation modes in Kyrgyzstan reached 756.5 million ton-kilometers, increasing by 10.3 percent compared to the same period in 2023 (686 million ton-kilometers).