UK's Visa Application Centre in Tbilisi shuts amid rally turmoil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The UK's Visa Application Centre in Tbilisi closed today due to ongoing rallies in Georgia's capital, Trend reports.

"The UK’s Visa Application Centre in Tbilisi (v close to Parliament) has been closed today due to the rally and police cordons this morning. Everyone with an appointment has been contacted. The Centre will reopen when visitor access is back to normal," the embassy's message on its page on X reads.

Meanwhile, Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs has detained 20 people at a protest in Tbilisi opposing a bill targeting foreign agents.

Opponents of the foreign agent bill staged another rally on Sunday. They camped out near the parliament on Rustaveli Avenue, staying put overnight to block deputies from kicking off discussions on the initiative's third reading at the Committee on Legal Affairs meeting on May 13th. By Monday morning, the police had cleared the demonstrators away from the parliament's official entrances. Nevertheless, the Legal Committee has already pushed the initiative through its third reading.