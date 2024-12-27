Türkiye sends investigative team to Azerbaijan to probe plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Türkiye sends investigative team to Baku to investigate crash of Azerbaijani plane, Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said, Trend reports.

"At the request of the Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Agency in connection with the crash of the passenger plane of "Azerbaijan Airlines" in the city of Aktau, Türkiye is sending an 8-member investigative team to Baku to investigate the causes of the crash and conduct a technical and operational analysis.

Our team will leave for Baku this evening and will continue to work in coordination with the Azerbaijani authorities to investigate all aspects of the incident in accordance with its area of ​​​​competence.

Türkiye declares that it will always be by Azerbaijan's side, expresses condolences in connection with the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured Azerbaijani brothers," Uraloglu said.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in Aktau.

Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27 people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been established yet.

Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 in the traumatology department, 2 in the neurosurgery department, and 1 in the surgical department. These persons are under the control of professional doctors from Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological treatment.

Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were lost, but two crew members survived.

December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in Azerbaijan.