Azerbaijan's ABB-Invest conducts its first capital market operation in Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The investment firm ABB-Invest executed its inaugural transaction within Türkiye's capital market on December 26, leveraging a direct correspondent linkage between the central depositories of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Chairman of the Board of the National Depository Center of Azerbaijan Aghahuseyn Khudaverdiyev told Trend.

He made the announcement during a media briefing on the “E-vote” system of the National Depository Center of Azerbaijan.

“The test operation supported by NDC allowed ABB-Invest to purchase 940 government bonds of Turkey in the amount of 100 Turkish liras ($2.8) each, with an annual rate of 36 percent and a circulation term of 2 years,” he said.

