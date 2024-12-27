Close relatives of injured in jet crash heading to Kazakhstan - Azerbaijani health ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The close relatives of those injured in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane near Aktau are heading to Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health on Friday, citing the Ministry of Health.

“The treatment of three of our compatriots injured in the crash of a passenger airplane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines near Aktau continues in the Republic of Kazakhstan. In addition to medical support, moral support is also very important in the treatment measures for the speedy recovery of the injured. Both Azerbaijani doctors and close relatives of the wounded are being sent to Kazakhstan for this purpose,” the information notes.

According to the ministry, the medical personnel seconded to Kazakhstan will provide a coordinated organization of treatment measures among medical specialists of the two countries.

“At the same time, the relatives of the wounded, with their presence, will provide them with moral support for a speedy recovery and return to normal life. If the condition of the wounded is satisfactory and allowed for medical evacuation, they will be immediately delivered to Baku,” the ministry emphasizes.

To note, a passenger plane Embraer 190 belonging to AZAL, which was on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been determined.

Both pilots of the crew as well as the flight attendant were killed; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were delivered to Azerbaijan.

