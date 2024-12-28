Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Oil&Gas Materials 28 December 2024 09:45 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil experiences significant uptick in valuation

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil on December 27 increased by $0.75, finding its place at $76.12 per barrel as it sailed into the Italian port of Augusta, a figure that shimmered against its predecessor, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan went up by $0.84 (to $74.83 per barrel).

The price of URALS was $61.63 per barrel, $0.77 more than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0.92 on December 27, compared to the previous indication, to $74.09.

The official exchange rate on December 28 is 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

