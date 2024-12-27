After two explosions, plane crashed hour and half later - survivor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. Two explosions occurred in the sky, and an hour and a half later, the plane crashed to the ground, Vafa Shabanova, a survivor of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash who is currently receiving treatment at the "Yeni Klinika" hospital in Baku, told Trend.

In an interview with Trend, Shabanova, a resident of the Balaken district, recounted the horrifying moments before the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft, which was en route from Baku to Grozny on December 25.

Shabanova shared that when the plane hit the ground, help was already waiting for them.

"After the incident, Azerbaijan Embassy staff met with us, our doctors arrived, and many people were there to assist. They helped us reconnect with our families. I’m doing better now, slowly recovering," she added.

To note, the passenger plane Embraer 190 belonging to AZAL, which was on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been established.

Both pilots of the crew as well as the flight attendant were dead; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were transported to Azerbaijan.

“Black box” of the plane has already been found, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it under international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all necessary investigations and data analysis are completed.

