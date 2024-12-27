"Yeni Klinika" chief doctor provides update on AZAL plane crash victims' condition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 27. The condition of one patient in the intensive care unit is critical, while the others are in stable condition, the chief doctor of "Yeni Klinika" medical center Eldar Ahmadov, told journalists, Trend reports.

"Yesterday, we received 14 patients around 7 p.m at our hospital. Our teams of surgeons, ortho-traumatologists, and neurosurgeons were on standby to receive them. We admitted the patients and assigned them to the appropriate departments. Currently, we are treating 14 patients in total, with one in the intensive care unit.

The condition of the patient in intensive care is critical, while the others are stable. The patients have sustained blunt trauma, abrasions, and fractures to various parts of the body. One patient has been diagnosed with an open tibial fracture and is being prepared for surgery, which is likely to take place," he said.

To note, the passenger plane Embraer 190 belonging to AZAL, which was on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been established.

Both pilots of the crew as well as the flight attendant were dead; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were transported to Azerbaijan.

“Black box” of the plane has already been found and procedures are being carried out to analyze it under international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all necessary investigations and data analysis are completed.