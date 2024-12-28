Tajikistan's banking system issues billions in loans over past five years

Photo: Official website of the President of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 28. Tajikistan's banking system has issued more than 80 billion somoni ($7.3 billion) in loans over the past five years, President Emomali Rahmon announced during his address to the country's parliament, Trend reports.

To continue this progress, Rahmon stressed that the National Bank must take steps to enhance public trust in the banking system, attract more deposits from individuals and businesses, and expand the digital banking and financial services sector.

The president also called for concrete measures to establish branches of commercial banks and other credit institutions, increase the availability of loans with relatively low interest rates, and ensure access to quality banking services, particularly in the remote areas of the country.

As of September 30, 2024, Tajikistan has 63 credit and financial organizations, including 14 traditional banks, 1 Islamic bank, 1 non-banking credit organization, 19 microfinance deposit organizations, 3 microcredit institutions, and 25 microcredit funds.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel