Turkmenistan Airlines cancels flights to Russia's Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Turkmenistan Airlines has canceled flights to Moscow, Trend reports.

“Dear passengers! We inform you that Turkmenistan Airlines informs that regular flights on the route Ashgabat-Moscow-Ashgabat in the period from December 30, 2024, through January 31, 2025, have been canceled,” the statement of the airlines reads.

Earlier, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) also canceled flights to ten destinations in Russia.

On December 25, a passenger plane, an Embraer 190, belonging to AZAL, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 - the Russian Federation, and 3 - the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been determined.

Both pilots of the crew, as well as a stewardess, were dead; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were taken to Azerbaijan.